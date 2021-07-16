Wichita Falls Runners Club gives a $5,000 donation to two groups

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Runners Club is donating thousands of dollars to Base Camp Lindsey and the Midwestern State University Women’s Cross Country Team.

Both groups aren’t just excited but they’re also grateful to receive this donation. They expressed how much this meant to them, their organization and team.

The Wichita Falls Runners Club hosted a running event called “The Best Dam Run” in May. It was a 5k and 10k that is normally held every year, but because of COVID last year they were not able to; this year, it was obvious that the community was glad to have it back.

“We had one of the biggest turnouts we have ever had,” Diana Snow, Secretary for the Wichita Falls Runners Club, said. “We had a lot of generous sponsors who donated toward the cause and I believe we had like 260 participants.”

With those sponsors and participants, they were able to raise enough money to give Base Camp Lindsey and MSU Texas $5,000 each, and the donation was described as an answer to prayer.

“We do need the money, we just got our demo package so we are fixing to start actual work,” Chris Delagarza, Vice Chair for Base Camp Lindsey, said. “So money is important but what matters more is having that support and encouragement from our community and knowing we have more partners in town who actually care about our veterans and who want to see the veterans off the street and to see our facility open.”

“Funds always help that,” Kelsey Bruce, Head Coach for Track and Cross Country at MSU Texas, said. “They help with our travel opportunities, they help with our gear, they help with our meals. We can use it in all sorts of aspects and I think the girls are really appreciative as well.”

With this donation, Base Camp Lindsey has an end goal in sight and if everything goes to plan, they will be able to finish before the cold weather arrives.

“That is our goal, we do not want our veterans to spend another winter on the street but we can only move as fast as the funding moves. So having this extra donation, it makes a big difference,” Delagarza said.

“It is very rewarding to be able to give back to the community. We all have a passion for running but we also have a passion to help others in need in our community. So we pick different organizations or things to do throughout the year,” Snow said.

Both representatives will be putting the money to use right away. Base Camp Lindsey looks to be finishing up in the next few months, and as they do, cross country season will be beginning with first year head coach Kelsey Bruce ready to get the season underway.

