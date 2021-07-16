Wichita Falls YMCA talks COVID protocols as Hotter’N Hell approaches

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is a month away and Wichita Falls is ready to have it back. The downtown YMCA will be holding their indoor camping once more.

Registration is already open, but they will have a limited capacity of 300 people for COVID safety and regulations. Officials said they will continue to comply with the COVID guidelines and put the health and safety of everyone first.

“We are still going to recommend that everyone follows the CDC and health department guidelines for here in Wichita County,” said Steve Hudman, district executive director for YMCA in Wichita Falls. “As well as the race organizers. I think they are going to have safety in mind and are going to really do a great job keeping that peace and we are just asking our participants that come in our facility to follow those guidelines as well.”

With the Delta variant now in Wichita County, Hudman said anything could happen between now and Hotter’N Hell. He said they will follow the Wichita County guidelines if anything changes.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.