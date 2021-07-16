City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls YMCA talks COVID protocols as Hotter’N Hell approaches

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is a month away and Wichita Falls is ready to have it back. The downtown YMCA will be holding their indoor camping once more.

Registration is already open, but they will have a limited capacity of 300 people for COVID safety and regulations. Officials said they will continue to comply with the COVID guidelines and put the health and safety of everyone first.

“We are still going to recommend that everyone follows the CDC and health department guidelines for here in Wichita County,” said Steve Hudman, district executive director for YMCA in Wichita Falls. “As well as the race organizers. I think they are going to have safety in mind and are going to really do a great job keeping that peace and we are just asking our participants that come in our facility to follow those guidelines as well.”

With the Delta variant now in Wichita County, Hudman said anything could happen between now and Hotter’N Hell. He said they will follow the Wichita County guidelines if anything changes.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
Ramon Rubio
Warrant issued in Guadalupe Valdez murder
The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County.
Delta variant of Coronavirus confirmed in Wichita County
Alfredo Espinoza and Luis Serna
Two arrested after shots fired from pickup in Wichita Falls
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
The advance child tax credit may not be the best choice for every parent

Latest News

“90 for Dad” Bicycle Ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls
“90 for Dad” Bicycle Ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls
TX representative wants better homes for foster kids
TX representative wants better homes for foster kids
Nathaniel Lewis
Memorial car wash being held in honor of Nathaniel Lewis
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,410 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas