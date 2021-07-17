Hot and humid weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is another hot and humid day today across Texoma. Expect a high in the mid to upper 90′s but thanks to all the humidity, real feel temps are over 100 degrees. There are a few thunderstorms near Childress that look to fizzle out this evening. To our north a line of storms could bring rain to our far northern counties. Overall not expecting anything severe or widespread rain. Tomorrow looks to feel a lot like today but will be a few degrees cooler. At the start of the week expect rain chances through Tuesday.

