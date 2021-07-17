City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hot and humid weekend

Real feel over 100
Real feel over 100(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is another hot and humid day today across Texoma. Expect a high in the mid to upper 90′s but thanks to all the humidity, real feel temps are over 100 degrees. There are a few thunderstorms near Childress that look to fizzle out this evening. To our north a line of storms could bring rain to our far northern counties. Overall not expecting anything severe or widespread rain. Tomorrow looks to feel a lot like today but will be a few degrees cooler. At the start of the week expect rain chances through Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday.
Murder investigation underway in Wichita Falls
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
wf man goes viral
WF man goes viral catching thieves
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Another hot summer day in the Heartland!
Heating Up a Little this Weekend
A Hotter Weekend
A Hotter Weekend
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Storms will stick around this morning
Rain Chances into Friday