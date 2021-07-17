Summer Food Program feeding kids during the summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jim McMahan, childhood hunger director at the Wichita Falls Food Bank says during the summer kids who don’t eat proper meals on time can face various issues and are prone to getting sick and are not able to participate under normal circumstances.

“Outside of having those clubs or getting those meals from the school district they really do struggle,” says McMahan.

McMahan says to combat this issue the food bank has a summer food service program and back pack bags program which they partner with the Wichita Falls Independent School District on. Children are able to receive free meals through the programs.

For more information on either programs call 2-1-1 and provide a zip code for the nearest location site.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.