“Wake Up Wichita Falls” gives people networking opportunities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is finally bringing back their “Wake Up Wichita Falls” networking opportunity.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at Whataburger on Southwest Parkway. The hope is that it will give professionals in town a chance connect over coffee after a year of being trapped behind a screen.

“Well after a year of Zoom calls and not being able to meet face to face, it’s great to get back out and refresh those skills on networking,” said Katie Britt, with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage you to bring your own business cards and get to know each other and it’s a great way for our members to get connected and find ways to help each other.”

There will breakfast served as well as prizes and special giveaways.

