City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

“Wake Up Wichita Falls” gives people networking opportunities

By Michael Grace and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is finally bringing back their “Wake Up Wichita Falls” networking opportunity.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at Whataburger on Southwest Parkway. The hope is that it will give professionals in town a chance connect over coffee after a year of being trapped behind a screen.

“Well after a year of Zoom calls and not being able to meet face to face, it’s great to get back out and refresh those skills on networking,” said Katie Britt, with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage you to bring your own business cards and get to know each other and it’s a great way for our members to get connected and find ways to help each other.”

There will breakfast served as well as prizes and special giveaways.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday.
Murder investigation underway in Wichita Falls
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
The advance child tax credit may not be the best choice for every parent
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident

Latest News

Atmos Energy makes donation to Camp Grin Again
Atmos Energy makes donation to Camp Grin Again
Wichita Falls Food Bank
WFAFB Summer Food Program for kids starting in August
Wichita County Law Enforcement Center
Wichita County commissioners still working on fixes for Law Enforcement Center
Chips Ahoy is looking for his forever home
Chips Ahoy is looking for his forever home