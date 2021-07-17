WF Downtown Development hosts ‘Opportunity Tour’ for inspiring business owners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls downtown Development and local business owners have banned together to create a new program called the ‘Opportunity Tour’. The program gives entrepreneurs the chance to tour properties downtown, where they can turn their dreams of owning their own business into a reality.

“We understand that not everyone who wants to invest in downtown properties can get to us during business hours. So we said our job is to develop downtown, get things on the tax role and get businesses started.

The Wichita Falls Downtown Development ‘Opportunity Tour’ kicked off on Saturday.

“Our two targets right now are residential which supports services. So your dry cleaners and grocery stores anything that you would need then retail,” said Jana Schmader Executive Director of Wichita Falls Downtown Development.

This tour showcased a building along downtown’s Ohio Avenue that has been divided into two separate suites.

“We’ve got a new insulated roof, we’ve got new heating air conditioning and electrical. So really it’s like a brand new building but it’s just historically renovated,” said John Dickinson business owner and property developer.

Dickinson, who owns multiple properties in Downtown Wichita Falls says his best advice is to make sure you have a solid business plan.

“SBC Midwestern University that will help you come up with guidelines and then you can put together a plan. Then they can run it through their program and it’ll give you a pretty good projection of what’s it’s going to be like to open a business,” said Dickinson.

“I’ve been in two or three businesses already this morning and just that vibe is already back. Along with the energy and that enthusiasm from the community that we’ve always wanted so downtown is back,” said Schmader.

Schmader says there are six different properties in Downtown Wichita Falls undergoing renovations now and as those projects near completion they will also be added to the opportunity tour.

