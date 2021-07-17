Wichita County commissioners still working on fixes for Law Enforcement Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fixing the brand new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center was on the top of the list of a special session for Wichita County commissioners Friday morning.

Some improvements are done but there is still a pretty big hurdle left.

There were plumbing issues with the flush valves and broken glass. Those two issues should be fixed before the next state inspection, but a problem with tables and chairs remain.

It’s an issue Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the architect they hired should have known about.

Texas state jail standards require tables and seating located in jail detention facilities to not be above 19 inches when bolted to the floor.

“That should have been the job of the architect who specify them. They are the experts that we paid to know these things to provide us with the correct information, the correct equipment,” said Beauchamp.

“So you had knowledge of that several months before but didn’t bring that forward,” asked Judge Gossom.

The architect explained to Judge Gossom that he didn’t think the tables and seating height difference was an issue and he thought it was approved on sight.

Commissioner Beauchamp said he hopes to seek a waiver from the Texas Jail Commission on August 5 for the tables and seats.

