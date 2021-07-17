City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County commissioners still working on fixes for Law Enforcement Center

Wichita Falls
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fixing the brand new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center was on the top of the list of a special session for Wichita County commissioners Friday morning.

Some improvements are done but there is still a pretty big hurdle left.

There were plumbing issues with the flush valves and broken glass. Those two issues should be fixed before the next state inspection, but a problem with tables and chairs remain.

It’s an issue Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the architect they hired should have known about.

Texas state jail standards require tables and seating located in jail detention facilities to not be above 19 inches when bolted to the floor.

“That should have been the job of the architect who specify them. They are the experts that we paid to know these things to provide us with the correct information, the correct equipment,” said Beauchamp.

“So you had knowledge of that several months before but didn’t bring that forward,” asked Judge Gossom.

The architect explained to Judge Gossom that he didn’t think the tables and seating height difference was an issue and he thought it was approved on sight.

Commissioner Beauchamp said he hopes to seek a waiver from the Texas Jail Commission on August 5 for the tables and seats.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday.
Murder investigation underway in Wichita Falls
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
The advance child tax credit may not be the best choice for every parent
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
A woman died after in-home elevator fell on her in Wichita County.
Victim identified in Wichita County elevator death
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident

Latest News

Wichita Falls Food Bank
Summer Food Program feeding kids during the summer
Chips Ahoy is looking for his forever home
Chips Ahoy is looking for his forever home
Car Wash Benefit in Honor of Nathanial Lewis
Car wash benefit held in honor of Nathaniel Lewis
wf man goes viral
WF man goes viral catching thieves