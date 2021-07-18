Cooler start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Ending out the weekend this afternoon will have a high near 93 with partly cloudy skies. Tonight will have a low near 74. Pop-up showers will be possible through tomorrow morning, widespread rain is not expected. Monday will have a high near 90. By lunchtime, rain chances will be slim but a small shower could still be possible. Tuesday looks to have a high near 88. Late next week into the weekend things look to heat back up, expect temperatures in the upper 90′s at the end of July.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.