Jim Johnson runs for Wichita County Judge seat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jim Johnson, the longtime chief of staff for Representative James Frank sat down with News Channel Six for his first interview to discuss his newly announced candidacy for Wichita County Judge.

As a native of Wichita Falls Jim Johnson has worked with political representatives for the past 13 years. However now he says he is finally ready to take on a leadership position rights here in his hometown.

“I’ve seen what needs to happen for government to work well. I’ve been privy to the conversations and the decisions that have to be but at the same time I haven’t been a part of that process,” said Jim Johnson candidate for Wichita County Judge.

Johnson says if elected into the Wichita County Judge seat one of the issue he hopes to focus on is helping ease the burden for tax payers and making local government more transparent.

“I want to take advantage of these next few months to talk to as many people as I can. Whether it’s tax payers or residents who felt like they may not have had a voice in the process before or felt it was ignored,” said Johnson.

Johnson also hopes to sit with current Wichita County officials to learn what policies they feel has been working and what should be changed. He already has been endorsed by Texas representative James Frank and Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.

