City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Abbott says he’ll soon unveil plan to restrict transition-related medical care for transgender children

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
By PATRICK SVITEK
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he was preparing to take action to restrict transition-related medical care for transgender minors in Texas after legislation to do so failed during the regular session.

“I have another way of achieving the exact same thing, and it’s about a finished product as we speak right now and may be announced as soon as this week,” Abbott said during a radio interview. He did not provide further details.

Abbott’s comments came as the interviewer, Mark Davis, asked Abbott why he did not add the issue to his agenda for the special session that began earlier this month. Abbott blamed the lower chamber, saying the “chances of that passing during the session in the House of Representatives was nil.”

During the regular session, the Senate passed a bill to outlaw transgender youth health care treatments, but a similar proposal in the House fell victim to a bill-killing deadline late in the session. The bill would have banned hormone therapy, puberty suppressant treatments and transition-related surgeries for children, which is rarely used before puberty.

Abbott faced pressure from some on his right to include the proposal in his special session agenda and when he did not, the scrutiny only mounted.

Abbott primary challenger Don Huffines said at the time that the issue was among the “glaring omissions” from the special session agenda “that show how far out of touch [Abbott] is with everyday Texans.”

While Abbott did not put a transgender youth treatment ban on the special session call, he did include a proposal to limit transgender kids from playing on school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity. The Senate approved two bills related to that agenda item Wednesday, but they and other legislation is on hold as House Democrats remain camped out in Washington, D.C., in protest of Abbott’s priority elections bill.

Copyright 2021 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old
Ramon Rubio
WF police still searching for murder suspect
WF Crime Stoppers asking for help in stolen firearm case
Wichita Falls ISD has released the names of their two new high schools.
WFISD votes on names of new high schools
Reserve Deputy Tom Hoobler
Childress County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy dies while helping stranded driver

Latest News

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott signs constitutional carry bill into law
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
The disaster declaration is only for counties on the southern border.
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration over immigrants at the border
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
vote here election sign
Gov. Abbott sets date for House District 68 special runoff election