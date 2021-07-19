City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Applications now open for Wichita Falls city council seats

Applications now open for Wichita Falls city council seats
Applications now open for Wichita Falls city council seats
By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Applications for are now open for three Wichita Falls city council seats; Monday is the first day to get your name on the November ballot.

To qualify, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old, have lived in the district you want to serve for at least 12 months, not be a convicted felon, and you must be a registered voter.

You can drop off your application in person or mail it in. There is also a candidate packet on the city’s website with everything else you’ll need to know.

“Well, we do have three positions that are available,” said Marie Balthrop, Wichita Falls city clerk. “Councilor at large, district 1 and district 2. They’ll just need to fill out the application for a place on the ballot and if they haven’t already done so, designate a campaign treasurer and then there is some optional paperwork for code of fair campaign practices.”

Applications will be taken until Aug. 16. So far, only one person has officially submitted their paperwork: District 1 City Councilman Michael Smith is running for his third term.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF Crime Stoppers asking for help in stolen firearm case
Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old
wf man goes viral
WF man goes viral catching thieves
Ramon Rubio
WF police still searching for murder suspect
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday.
Murder investigation underway in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Wee-Chi-Tah Bike Track
Father and son become BMX winners and move up
Wichita Falls ISD has released the names of their two new high schools.
WFISD votes on names of new high schools
Randy Dale Russell
WF man indicted for stabbing of son
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault resigns