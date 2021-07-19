Applications now open for Wichita Falls city council seats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Applications for are now open for three Wichita Falls city council seats; Monday is the first day to get your name on the November ballot.

To qualify, you’ll need to be at least 21 years old, have lived in the district you want to serve for at least 12 months, not be a convicted felon, and you must be a registered voter.

You can drop off your application in person or mail it in. There is also a candidate packet on the city’s website with everything else you’ll need to know.

“Well, we do have three positions that are available,” said Marie Balthrop, Wichita Falls city clerk. “Councilor at large, district 1 and district 2. They’ll just need to fill out the application for a place on the ballot and if they haven’t already done so, designate a campaign treasurer and then there is some optional paperwork for code of fair campaign practices.”

Applications will be taken until Aug. 16. So far, only one person has officially submitted their paperwork: District 1 City Councilman Michael Smith is running for his third term.

