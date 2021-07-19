Better Business Bureau warns of summer festival scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people of summer festival scams.

With summer in full swing, many people are looking forward to big events and festivals.

The Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker has gotten several reports from people who said they either bought fake tickets to real events or tickets to events that never came to be.

The Better Business Bureau has a few tips for people to avoid such scams:

Research before you buy by searching for the festival online.

Watch out for prices that are too good to be true.

Pay with a credit card and beware of sellers that don’t accept credit cards.

Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other free online listings.

