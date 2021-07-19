Childress County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy dies while helping stranded driver
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Childress County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their reserve deputies died while helping a stranded driver on Saturday.
Reserve Deputy Tom Hoobler was sitting in his patrol car when he passed away. He had been using his overhead lights to help protect the public from the traffic hazard.
The driver Hoobler was helping was stranded on U.S. 287 just east of Childress while he waited for a wrecker to arrive.
