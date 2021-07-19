Childress County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy dies while helping stranded driver

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Childress County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their reserve deputies died while helping a stranded driver on Saturday.

Reserve Deputy Tom Hoobler was sitting in his patrol car when he passed away. He had been using his overhead lights to help protect the public from the traffic hazard.

“Tom’s passing has left a huge hole not only with this office, but the community as well.”

The driver Hoobler was helping was stranded on U.S. 287 just east of Childress while he waited for a wrecker to arrive.

