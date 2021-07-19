City Guide
A hotter weather pattern is on the way

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to continue our rain chances. Unfortunately, rain chances just won’t go away quite yet. However, there is good news for those who are sick and tired of the rain. Our weather pattern is about to change. Once this happens, we will finally start to dry out and get back to a normal summertime weather pattern. Monday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for showers and storms. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will only have a high of 87 with mostly sunny skies. The good news with Tuesday is that rain chances are minimal. We have a 10% chance for a few showers and storms across the area.

Heating Up a Little this Weekend