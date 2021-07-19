News Channel 6 City Guide: Twice Shy Welcomes You!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a closer look at Twice Shy. Here we highlight the best places to eat, shop, recharge and stay. We visited Twice Shy, a resale boutique, and one of our favorite places to shop right here in your neighborhood! Let’s see what she has in store for you!

“The name Twice Shy came from a song, the lyrics in a song ‘Once Bitten, Twice Shy’ - well, once bought twice sold!” Terri Turner with Twice Shy said.

At Twice Shy, Terri Turner personally handpicks the best items for you, and she has great taste! Everything in the store is personalized and catered to the customer’s experience. It all started with a garage sale, when Terri and one of her friends wanted to get rid of some items at home. They started to have a sale outside but it was very cold that day.

“We sat out there for about 10 minutes, and I said let’s go eat pancakes!” Terri said.

That’s when they came up with the idea of opening up a shop. They figured that they needed to do something different.

“Twice Shy is a resale consignment boutique and gifts. We offer the public quality items at a discounted price. We have clothes, gifts, artisans have brought things in here to be sold and displayed. It’s a first time place for a lot of people. There’s something for everybody in here!” Terri said. “The styles change and often they repeat themselves.”

It’s a place for friends to meet as well, reuniting with old friends and meeting new friends.

“I have met a lot of people and made a lot of friends, and that came from my dad because he was a car salesman and he had customers through the years, repeat customers, so I hope to do that,” Terri said.

Initially they opened about two weeks before Christmas in December. Then they decided they needed more room and came to the front of Fre-Mar Valley Shopping Center where they are now located at 3100 Seymour Hwy, which gives them more exposure and more room to shop. Some of the things you can find at Twice Shy are specialty items, like candle holders, flower pots, home décor, along with talavera pottery, furniture and some of the latest fashion. However, what really makes Twice Shy special is the personal aspect of it.

“I’m a people person, I like people,” Terri said. “I have some people who have come in and they’re just down and out, and there’s no reason to be down and out, because the pandemic took its toll on a lot of people, and it just, it’s not going to beat me, and I assure them it is not going to beat them.”

Twice Shy is about quality, it’s about friendship and you have to come in and experience it for yourself - and maybe even make a friend or two!

You can always count on Terri to cheer you up and welcome you! So stop by to see her and say hello, and she you welcome you with open arms.

