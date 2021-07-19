City Guide
Nice for Now

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drier and less humid air will slide south tonight and on Tuesday. This will make for nicer conditions with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The nice weather isn’t gonna last much longer with a building bubble of hot air as we head toward the weekend and next week. During this time frame, we may get close to 100 for the first time this year. This would go along with what is typically the hottest time of the year.

