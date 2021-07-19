Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A Vernon minister was arrested after a 15-year-old girl reported he had sexual intercourse with her multiple times, according to an arrest affidavit.

On July 1, an officer reportedly talked with the girl’s mother, who was searching for her at a motel. While at the motel, the officer spoke with Brian Pounds, who said he was trying to get a room for a person in need. Pounds had reportedly rented the room in the name of First Assembly of God Church.

The mother then found the girl at a Walmart north of the motel. The girl reportedly told police she had been having sexual intercourse and smoked methamphetamine with Pounds at the motel.

The affidavit states Pounds denied the accusation and told police he knew the family and was helping them.

Officers searched the motel room and found meth and evidence that the girl had been inside.

During a later interview with police, the girl reportedly said Pounds began the grooming process by getting her a job cleaning houses for elderly people. He then began to meet with her at the church where he started offering her methamphetamine.

The girl told police they continued to meet at the church for counseling and he continued to offer her methamphetamine. She then said sexual encounters first happened at the church, and then happened at the motel.

Pounds was booked into the Wichita County Jail on July 16 for sexual assault and delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $200,000.

