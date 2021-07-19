City Guide
WF Crime Stoppers asking for help in stolen firearm case

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Fall Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to solve a stolen firearm case.

It happened between July 3 and July 5 in the 300 block of East Central Freeway at Patterson’s Used Cars.

Investigators said the suspect or suspects broke into an unlocked vehicle and stole a Black Rain AR-15 rifle and a Taurus 380 pistol.

If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, 1-800-322-9888.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn up to $1,000.

