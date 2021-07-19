City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF man indicted for stabbing of son

Randy Dale Russell
Randy Dale Russell(WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grand jury indicted a Wichita Falls man in early July on a murder charge in the stabbing death of his son.

Randy Russell is accused of stabbing Chadrick Russell to death on April 22.

When officers arrived at the home along Kemp Boulevard that Chadrick and Randy shared, Randy reportedly told them he had stabbed his son. The arrest warrant states Randy told officers his son was “coming at him with deadly force” and “he had to stab him.” A fight allegedly happened in the kitchen, where Chadrick hit Randy with a kitchen drawer. Randy said he then grabbed a knife and stabbed Chadrick.

The arrest warrant states Randy told officers consistently he only stabbed Chadrick once, but that he couldn’t remember much about the fight. Officers said Randy told them, “he was coming at me with bodily injury so I struck him. I’m 60, he’s 31. I’m disabled. It was self-defense. Period.”

Officers said the injuries Chadrick had on his body did not match Randy’s description of the events, and they arrested him and charged him with murder.

Randy remains in Wichita County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF Crime Stoppers asking for help in stolen firearm case
Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old
wf man goes viral
WF man goes viral catching thieves
Ramon Rubio
WF police still searching for murder suspect
Wichita Falls Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday.
Murder investigation underway in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Wee-Chi-Tah Bike Track
Father and son become BMX winners and move up
Wichita Falls ISD has released the names of their two new high schools.
WFISD votes on names of new high schools
Applications now open for Wichita Falls city council seats
Applications now open for Wichita Falls city council seats
Miguel Velasco-Herrera is free on $100,000 bond.
Central Texas officer charged with child sexual assault resigns