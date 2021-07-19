WF man indicted for stabbing of son

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grand jury indicted a Wichita Falls man in early July on a murder charge in the stabbing death of his son.

Randy Russell is accused of stabbing Chadrick Russell to death on April 22.

When officers arrived at the home along Kemp Boulevard that Chadrick and Randy shared, Randy reportedly told them he had stabbed his son. The arrest warrant states Randy told officers his son was “coming at him with deadly force” and “he had to stab him.” A fight allegedly happened in the kitchen, where Chadrick hit Randy with a kitchen drawer. Randy said he then grabbed a knife and stabbed Chadrick.

The arrest warrant states Randy told officers consistently he only stabbed Chadrick once, but that he couldn’t remember much about the fight. Officers said Randy told them, “he was coming at me with bodily injury so I struck him. I’m 60, he’s 31. I’m disabled. It was self-defense. Period.”

Officers said the injuries Chadrick had on his body did not match Randy’s description of the events, and they arrested him and charged him with murder.

Randy remains in Wichita County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

