WF police still searching for murder suspect

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are still searching for a man suspected in a recent homicide in Wichita Falls.

34-year-old Ramon Rubio is wanted in the murder of Guadalupe Valdez. The victim was shot and killed June 30 in the area of Avenue L and Taylor.

Wichita Falls Police said they received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying the suspect, and after further investigation, were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Rubio. The bond on his arrest warrant is set for $1,000,000.

Police said Rubio is considered armed and dangerous.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.

As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you up to $1,000.

