WF police still searching for murder suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police are still searching for a man suspected in a recent homicide in Wichita Falls.

34-year-old Ramon Rubio is wanted in the murder of Guadalupe Valdez. The victim was shot and killed June 30 in the area of Avenue L and Taylor.

Wichita Falls Police said they received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying the suspect, and after further investigation, were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Rubio. The bond on his arrest warrant is set for $1,000,000.

Police said Rubio is considered armed and dangerous.

