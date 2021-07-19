City Guide
WFISD votes on names of new high schools

Wichita Falls ISD has released the names of their two new high schools.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has voted on the names of their two new high schools.

The school board has chosen the following names:

  • East Campus - Wichita Falls Legacy High School
  • West Campus - Wichita Falls Memorial High School

Last November, voters approved the $276 million bond for the construction of the schools.

The WFISD Naming Committee finalized a list of new high school names for the school district board in May of this year.

From the initial list of about 490 names, 217 submissions had Wichita Falls High School as the name.

The naming committee was comprised of 40 people: 10 students, 10 staff members, 10 parents and 10 community members.

