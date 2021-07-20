Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco father is recovering in a local hospital after being shot while taking out the garbage earlier this month.

“The gentleman next door walks up and starts mumbling some stuff to him and just puts the gun to his cheek and pulls the trigger,” Felicia Sanchez Anderson told KWTX.

Anderson says her husband, Steven Anderson, was taking out the trash with her before 6 a.m. on July 9 when he was shot in the face.

“I was maybe two seconds behind him,” she said. “I heard a pop, it didn’t even occur to me that it was a gunshot.”

Anderson says they don’t even know the shooter and calls it a random act of violence.

“We know that he is married to our next door neighbor’s daughter, we don’t know him, he doesn’t know us, my husband said nothing to him,” said Anderson. “There is no excuse for this kind of violence.”

Their children and other family members were inside at the time, including her stepfather who called 911.

“My husband looks at me and says ‘He shot me’, he’s holding his face and he’s like ‘He shot me,’ and he’s telling the gentleman ‘You shot me, why did you shoot me for? What are you doing?’ and at that point, the gentleman turns around and takes off in a U-Haul truck,” said Anderson.

Waco Police Department officials say they later found the suspect, Aaron Ruffin, at a separate address and arrested him.

Ruffin was booked into the McLennan County Jail on four charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He remained jailed Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $225,000, according to jail records.

Anderson says she’s living in fear and confusion.

“I don’t think people understand how dangerous everything is becoming these days when you’re walking up to someone and potentially trying to murder them...it doesn’t make any sense,” said Anderson. “I don’t know if he’s coming back for us or not, I just hope that the Waco PD does their job and we don’t have to worry about our safety when we go home.”

Anderson has been living at the hospital with her husband since the shooting while family members take care of their children.

Her husband has had two surgeries and is undergoing a third one Tuesday.

While he can’t eat or talk because his mouth is wired shut, he’s expected to survive, Anderson says.

“He is a very strong person, but his spirits are down,” said Anderson.

Meanwhile, their medical bills are piling up.

More information on how to help the family can be found here.

