Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigating quadruple homicide

Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
Before County road 4719 in between Blackjack and New Summerfield on Highway110.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating what appears to be a quadruple homicide in Cherokee County.

Dodge Challenger TX Plate LTY9935
Dodge Challenger TX Plate LTY9935

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday when a body was reported found in a driveway. Three more victims were then found in a mobile home behind the main residence on the property. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson confirmed the county’s special investigations unit is working on the case and it is believed that all four victims died of gunshot wounds.

Dickson said they believe the suspected shooter fled the scene following the incident.

Around 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office released photos of a vehicle of interest, a 2017 Dodge Challenger witha license plate number LTY9935.

In a press conference, Dickson said the car is stolen and belonged to one of the victims.

The victims have are an 18-year-old man, a 47-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman and an unidentified woman. Dickson said two of the victims are a mother and son.

“He killed four people so we’re going to call him armed and dangerous,” Dickson said.

Dickson said they have not identified a suspect.

