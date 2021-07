WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Fall Police will hold a Coffee with a Cop event his Wednesday.

It’s set for 7 to 9 a.m. at the McDonalds on Kemp Boulevard.

The police department is inviting the public out to come have coffee with officers and talk to them about problems they are having or questions they have, or just to say hello.

