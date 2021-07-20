Father and son become BMX winners and move up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wee-Chi-Tah BMX race took place on Sunday and there’s a father and son who won the competition and will be moving on to the next level.

The father and son live here in Wichita Falls. Anthony Dantonio and Kash Dantonio is only nine years old and they both competed against hundreds of out-of-state bike racers in the Texas state qualifiers.

“Dad get on the bike and ride and so there we go, I’m racing too. It’s a big family fun event,” said Anthony Dantonio.

Anthony explained how he got involved in bike racing, it’s because of his two sons: Kash and Kruze. After racing and challenging himself he won a competition this weekend in the Texas state qualifier along with his nine year old son Kash. Kash was able to sum up this weekend with one word:

“Kind of exciting,” said Kash.

During Sunday’s race, Kash won 2nd in the gold cup race and 3rd in the Texas state qualifier. Anthony said his sons starting racing before he did and people are always surprised when they find out one interesting thing.

“What? There’s BMX track in Wichita Falls and we’re one of the biggest here. There’s 10 in Texas and we’re one of them,” said Dantonio.

Anthony Dantonio, said the hard part will be next weekend when he races in cow-town

“So now we’re going to race with faster guys, we gotta learn, we gotta follow them, find the lines that they’re running and how they’re going so fast and we compete with them,” added Dantonio.

Anthony said the BMX racers will travel to different locations in Texas competing against each other and moving up in ranking. The goal is to end up at the grands in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which he calls the greatest race on earth.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.