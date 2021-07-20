A hot, rain free, forecast is ahead of us

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we are going to have a nice mild day. Today, we will have a high of 88 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be relatively calm out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out of the forecast on Tuesday. However, the overall probability of this happening is very low. Wednesday, we will return to the 90s with a high of 90. The winds will continue to be out of the northeast only at 10 mph. Thursday, we will start warming up. We will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies and southerly winds returning. Friday, we will continue to be in the mid-90s with a high of 95. By the end of this weekend, it is looking hot. We look to have a high of 100 on Sunday.

