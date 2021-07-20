Man arrested after ATM theft attempt, police chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he attempted to steal an ATM and fled from police.

Officers said they saw a truck back up near an ATM at in the 2400 block of Kell East around 5 a.m. As police entered the area, the truck fled the scene and stopped behind Cinemark Theater; multiple people then fled on foot, but pursuing officers were only able to capture one of them.

The suspect was identified as Seth Solomon Ashton Brashears. Police said evidence was found on scene that showed the suspects were attempting to steal the ATM, and the truck being used had been stolen prior to the crime.

Brashears is being charged with the following:

Evading arrest or detention

Possession of a controlled substance between one gram and four grams

Theft of ATM property less than $300,000

WFPD detectives are investigating the crime to determine if Brashears is connected to any of the recent ATM thefts in the area.

