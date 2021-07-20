City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man arrested after ATM theft attempt, police chase

Wichita Falls police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he attempted to steal from an ATM.
Wichita Falls police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he attempted to steal from an ATM.(KLTV Staff)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he attempted to steal an ATM and fled from police.

Officers said they saw a truck back up near an ATM at in the 2400 block of Kell East around 5 a.m. As police entered the area, the truck fled the scene and stopped behind Cinemark Theater; multiple people then fled on foot, but pursuing officers were only able to capture one of them.

The suspect was identified as Seth Solomon Ashton Brashears. Police said evidence was found on scene that showed the suspects were attempting to steal the ATM, and the truck being used had been stolen prior to the crime.

Brashears is being charged with the following:

  • Evading arrest or detention
  • Possession of a controlled substance between one gram and four grams
  • Theft of ATM property less than $300,000

WFPD detectives are investigating the crime to determine if Brashears is connected to any of the recent ATM thefts in the area.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.

As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old
Ramon Rubio
WF police still searching for murder suspect
WF Crime Stoppers asking for help in stolen firearm case
Wichita Falls ISD has released the names of their two new high schools.
WFISD votes on names of new high schools
Reserve Deputy Tom Hoobler
Childress County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy dies while helping stranded driver

Latest News

Top: Stoney D. Ellis (AT LARGE) Bottom from left: Billy Don Payne (IN CUSTODY), Roger Lee...
Second Bryan Co. escapee captured; one remains at large
Castaway Cove
News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove set for July 28
5K Bull Run coming this weekend to Wichita Falls.
5K Bull Run coming to Wichita Falls this weekend
Bowie Police are investigating vulgar and gang-related graffiti spray-painted at the Bowie...
Montague County Crime Stoppers looking for vandals