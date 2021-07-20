Montague County Crime Stoppers looking for vandals
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Montague County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find out who vandalized a skate park.
Bowie Police are investigating vulgar and gang-related graffiti spray-painted at the Bowie skate park, Pelham Park restrooms and Bellmire building.
Montague County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $250 for information leading to an arrest.
You can call them at 866-499-8477 to submit a tip. You can remain anonymous.
