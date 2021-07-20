Montague County Crime Stoppers looking for vandals

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Montague County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find out who vandalized a skate park.

Bowie Police are investigating vulgar and gang-related graffiti spray-painted at the Bowie skate park, Pelham Park restrooms and Bellmire building.

Montague County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $250 for information leading to an arrest.

You can call them at 866-499-8477 to submit a tip. You can remain anonymous.

