City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove set for July 28

Castaway Cove
Castaway Cove
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mark your calendars for a day to cool off in the summer heat.

Wednesday, July 28 is News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove Waterpark.

Ticket prices will be $9.99 to get in that day, so you can come out and cool off with the News Channel 6 crew. We’ll also have live broadcasts from the park and our Storm Tracker will even be out there.

So be sure to set next Wednesday aside for a fun day at Castaway Cove.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Texas DPS: Northbound 287 closed after major crash
Texas DPS: Northbound 287 in Wilbarger County now open after major crash
At least two injured in accident on Wichita Street, N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Child flown to hospital after crash in Wichita Falls
COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in Wichita County
COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in Wichita County
Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old

Latest News

Amber McDaniel
Grand jury indicts Amber McDaniel on two charges
A fourth person has died as a result of a June crash in Stephens County just south of Duncan.
Fourth person dies after Stephens County crash
The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First National Bank.
Texas Blood Institute to hold blood drive Friday
Residents in Jacksboro can now schedule their bulk trash pickup through an app.
Jacksboro residents get access to app to schedule bulk pickup
Northbound lanes of 287 were closed for about two hours due to the crash.
Frederick woman dies in Wilbarger County crash