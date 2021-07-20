News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove set for July 28
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mark your calendars for a day to cool off in the summer heat.
Wednesday, July 28 is News Channel 6 Day at Castaway Cove Waterpark.
Ticket prices will be $9.99 to get in that day, so you can come out and cool off with the News Channel 6 crew. We’ll also have live broadcasts from the park and our Storm Tracker will even be out there.
So be sure to set next Wednesday aside for a fun day at Castaway Cove.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.