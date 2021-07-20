City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Nice for Now

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather isn’t going to feel like the latter half of July over the next 24 to 36 hours with clear skies and comfortable temperatures/humidity levels. Lows tonight will drop in the middle 60s with highs on Wednesday close to 90. The headline says “Nice for Now” because starting this weekend it’s going to really heat up. We may see some of our first triple-digit temperatures of the year by next week. The overall forecast looks dry as well.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old
Ramon Rubio
WF police still searching for murder suspect
WF Crime Stoppers asking for help in stolen firearm case
Wichita Falls ISD has released the names of their two new high schools.
WFISD votes on names of new high schools
Reserve Deputy Tom Hoobler
Childress County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy dies while helping stranded driver

Latest News

Great for July
Great for July
A hot, rain free, forecast is ahead of us
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Nice for Now
Rain Chances are Going Away
Rain Chances are Going Away