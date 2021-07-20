WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather isn’t going to feel like the latter half of July over the next 24 to 36 hours with clear skies and comfortable temperatures/humidity levels. Lows tonight will drop in the middle 60s with highs on Wednesday close to 90. The headline says “Nice for Now” because starting this weekend it’s going to really heat up. We may see some of our first triple-digit temperatures of the year by next week. The overall forecast looks dry as well.

