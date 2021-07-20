City Guide
Rodeo Bible Camp gets kids riding

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One camp in Texoma found a neat way to incorporate rodeo and Bible camp together.

From the Arena to the Cross, Cowboy Ministries teaches kids about the Bible then saddles them up and shows them how to ride horses, catch livestock, and more.

“Honestly, it’s a life changing thing and we had numerous kids who this literally changed their lives, instructors too but also kids,” said Kayla Kissel, founder of From the Arena to the Cross.

The kids attending the camp will spend 15 hours practicing their rodeo skills and on Wednesday, the last night of camp, they’ll be able to compete.

