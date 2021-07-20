Spots still available for 12th annual MSU Texas Women’s Football Clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 12th Annual Midwestern State Women’s Football Clinic will be happening on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The clinic will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sikes Lake Center on Midwestern State University’s south campus.

Attendees will be provided with keys to the game, food, prizes and lots of fun for area women who want to learn more about the Xs and Os

The clinic features a catered dinner, presentations by News Channel 6′s own Chris Horgen, members of the MSU coaching staff, fashions from football players and a question and answer session from Coach Bill Maskill and the football staff.

The first 100 registrants receive a collector’s t-shirt and door prizes will be handed out throughout the evening. The annual event not only reaches out to the community, but also creates an avenue to raise money for the Bill Maskill Family Foundation, which provides scholarships to at-risk kids who wish to join sports teams in the Wichita Falls area.

You can register at for the event by clicking here.

