Traffic being diverted on U.S. 82/277 near Dundee due to major repairs

TxDOT officials said the repairs will continue for at least two weeks depending on the...
TxDOT officials said the repairs will continue for at least two weeks depending on the weather. (Source: TxDot)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUNDEE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that traffic on U.S. 82/277 near Dundee is being diverted for major repairs.

Drivers in both east and westbound lanes are being detoured off the highway at Business 277.

TxDOT officials said the repairs will continue for at least two weeks depending on the weather.

