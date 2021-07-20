WF city council approves new hotel and convention center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new hotel and convention center in Wichita Falls now has full approval after it was made official by the city council at their Tuesday meeting.

It is finally happening. The hotel and convention center next to the MPEC will be built; there is no time table on when construction will begin, but the excitement level is through the roof.

“It is awesome, you can tell the council is so ready to get to this point right here today,” said Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana. “You are looking at bringing in a lot more individuals to Wichita Falls which is exciting, lot more revenue which is exciting and events. Citizens are always talking about more events, more events, more events.”

“I think the hotel and convention center is a great opportunity,” said Blake Jurecek, assistant city manager for Wichita Falls. “A private investment firm is coming in to build a 200-room, full-service hotel. It is almost a $50 million investment in our community.”

The hotel and convention center will bring new opportunities to the city.

There are still a few things that have to be done before it is 100 percent cleared to begin construction, but there is not any worry as of now from stopping this project from happening.

“Still got some more legal processes to go through so more checkmarks to check off, but once those go through I think they got the go ahead,” said Santellana. “Of course they got the funding and we will start pushing dirt and hopefully we will start seeing that building go up and everybody is going to be happy.”

A worry about parking was brought up in the meeting this morning but Jurecek explained he has a plan in store.

“Future agenda items, we will be bringing to council to expand some parking lot,” said Jurecek. “We are going to build some new parking lots across the street, across Travis street and some up on the northwest side of the coliseum. So, we will add some parking spaces to take up where the hotel will be sitting.”

The hope is that construction will start this fall. Then, it will take about 18-20 months to complete.

