WF police investigating gunshots call on Coronado Avenue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Coronado around 3:20 p.m. and found the victim, who told them the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Investigators said the man initially went to pick up a friend. Police said he went to the door to tell her he was ready and then walked back to his car when the woman heard a gunshot.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

