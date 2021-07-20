City Guide
WF police investigating gunshots call on Coronado Avenue

Gunshots on Conorado Avenue
Gunshots on Conorado Avenue(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Coronado around 3:20 p.m. and found the victim, who told them the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Investigators said the man initially went to pick up a friend. Police said he went to the door to tell her he was ready and then walked back to his car when the woman heard a gunshot.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

