WF police investigating gunshots call on Coronado Avenue
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 4500 block of Coronado around 3:20 p.m. and found the victim, who told them the gunshot was self-inflicted.
Investigators said the man initially went to pick up a friend. Police said he went to the door to tell her he was ready and then walked back to his car when the woman heard a gunshot.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.