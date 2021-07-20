WFISD votes against allowing home-schooled students to participate in UIL activities for 2021-2022 school year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Home-schooled students will not be allowed to participate in UIL activities with the Wichita Falls ISD, at least for now.

With the passing of House Bill 547 only a couple of months ago, officials with the district, including athletic director Scot Hafley, recommended waiting on allowing home-schooled students to compete.

At the school board’s meeting on Monday night, they said the guidelines surrounding the impact these new students will have on enrollment numbers, which could change what class size the high schools are and therefore change which teams the schools would compete against; and the logistics for making sure the child is eligible to compete are just some of the reasons why the decision for now is to wait.

“Once we have all that full information we’ll have a recommendation back to the board at some point in time regarding whether or not we should participate in future years. We’re not at all against that,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said, “I know it’s been a long time coming for lots of people, and we welcome participation of home-school students. We welcome participation of anybody in our district who wants to be a part of our schools.”

The district said it will re-evaluate the rule in October when more rules and guidelines from the UIL are released.

