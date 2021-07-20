Wichita Falls pioneer to celebrate 88th birthday on Aug. 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A pillar in the Texoma community and a longtime city leader, who is known for dedicating her life to community service, has a big celebration coming up.

Ms. Arthur Bea Williams is turning 88 years old on Aug. 2.

Williams was the first African-American female city councilor in Wichita Falls, the first African-American female Judge/Justice of the Peace in Wichita Falls, and the fifth Legend of North Texas to be honored by the Museum of North Texas History.

Friends and family are collecting birthday cards for the Wichita Falls trailblazer and they want everyone in Texoma to join in; former Wichita Falls mayor Glenn Barham has called her the “Rock of Wichita Falls.”

If you’re interested in sending a birthday card to Williams, the address is P.O. Box 8172, Wichita Falls, Texas 76307. She loves receiving humorous cards.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.