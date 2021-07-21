City Guide
3 arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in New Summerfield.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said the three men, Dylan Welch, 21, Billy Phillips, 37, and Jesse Pawlowski, 20, all of Jacksonville, were arrested Tuesday night and are charged with capital murder.

Dickson also released the names of the four victims: John Clinton, 18, Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39.

Dickson said investigators received information on a house in the 200 block of Devereaux Street and began watching it. At some point, two men left and were stopped and taken into custody on unrelated charges. After talking to the two suspects, investigators gathered enough information to arrest a third man at the house.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant in the 1000 block of West Rusk Street in Jacksonville. There, they found the suspect vehicle and a handgun believed to be used in the murders.

Investigators also searched a home in the 9100 block of Highway 79 in Jacksonville and recovered more stolen items. Dickson said the three stole guns and clothes from the home.

Dickson said District Judge Chris Day signed the capital murder warrants.

The sheriff’s office also released the 911 call from the moment the crime was reported.

Previous story: Vehicle recovered, 2 suspects being questioned in Cherokee County quadruple homicide

