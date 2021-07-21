City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

BGCWF tackle football, cheerleading registration being held July 26

Football registration is $40 and Cheerleading is $15.
Football registration is $40 and Cheerleading is $15.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will be holding a registration event on July 26 for tackle football and cheerleading.

BGCWF tackle football registration opens July 26
BGCWF tackle football registration opens July 26(BGCWF)

Registration will be open for 6-12 year olds, and will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the BGC Administration building at 1318 6th street.

Football registration is $40 and cheerleading is $15. Children must be Boys & Girls Clubs members to register, which costs $12 a year.

Any questions should be directed to the the BGC athletics department at 940-761-4134.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Pounds
Vernon minister arrested for sexual assault of 15-year-old
Seth Solomon Ashton Brashears
Man arrested after ATM theft attempt, police chase
Gunshots on Conorado Avenue
WF police investigating gunshots call on Coronado Avenue
COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in Wichita County
COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in Wichita County
Ramon Rubio
WF police still searching for murder suspect

Latest News

Texas players run onto the field for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against...
Reports: Texas and OU reach out to SEC about joining conference
12th annual MSU Texas Women’s Football Clinic set for Aug. 3
Spots still available for 12th annual MSU Texas Women’s Football Clinic
.
WFISD votes against allowing home-schooled students to participate in UIL activities for 2021-2022 school year
What started as an initiative to get more referees for Texas High School games is now...
The five women who are making history as the first all-female hs football officiating crew