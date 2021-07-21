BGCWF tackle football, cheerleading registration being held July 26
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will be holding a registration event on July 26 for tackle football and cheerleading.
Registration will be open for 6-12 year olds, and will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the BGC Administration building at 1318 6th street.
Football registration is $40 and cheerleading is $15. Children must be Boys & Girls Clubs members to register, which costs $12 a year.
Any questions should be directed to the the BGC athletics department at 940-761-4134.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.