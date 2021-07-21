City Guide
Bowie Library summer reading program teams up with school band

Bowie Library
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowie Library put a spin on their summer reading program on Tuesday.

The kids who participated in the program were able to kick it off with music from the Bowie High School Band. They learned about different instruments, listened to music, and got an up close look at the instruments.

“I hope it really encouraged them to go out and learn music, whether it’s singing or playing in the band one day or taking some type of music lessons,” said Beth Hiatt, director of the Bowie Library.

Hiatt said this is the first time the summer reading program was able to have a music performance for the the kids since COVID.

