Class action lawsuit filed against TTU over tuition for online learning

((Source: KCBD Video))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A class action lawsuit has been filed by an Angelo State student, Peggy Brown, Tuesday against the Texas Tech University System.

The lawsuit is requesting tuition reimbursement for all students who had in-person, hands-on education for semesters affected by COVID-19 and had their courses moved to online learning.

The Texas Tech University System began moving to online courses beginning in the Spring of 2020.

The class action lawsuit states, “This is a class action lawsuit on behalf of all persons who paid or will pay tuition to attend one of the Universities in the Tech System for an in-person, hands-on education for semesters affected by Covid-19 starting in the Spring 2020 semester, and had their course work moved to remote online learning. Such persons paid all or part of the tuition for the Spring 2020 semester and Summer 2020 semesters that ranged from approximately $8,720.00 to $11,600.00 per semester for an undergraduate resident student and $21,170.00 to $23,870 for undergraduate non-resident students, with similar rates for graduate students. Tuition includes the payment of mandatory fees.”

The lawsuit also says the Universities have not made any refunds of any portion of the tuition and mandatory fees.

“Because of the Regents response to the Covid-19 pandemic, by mid-March, the Universities ceased or severely limited any of the educational services or facilities tuition and Mandatory Fees were intended to cover.” The lawsuit continues, “As a result, the Universities unlawfully seized and are in possession of property (funds) of the Plaintiff and Class members in the form of paid tuition and Mandatory Fees.”

KCBD will provide additional details as more information is received.

