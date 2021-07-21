COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID-19 cases in Wichita County are on the increase, so are hospitalizations. This has members of the health community concerned, including the assistant director of the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District.

“We are starting to see people who are young in the hospital,” Amy Fagan said.

Currently, there are 24 people hospitalized, 10 of those are in critical condition. Of those 10, four are in their 20s and 30s.

“That’s what’s scary, the individual who passed away [last week] was in their 30s,” Fagan said.

Following last week’s 133 news cases, 54 more have been reported since Saturday. More cases have been reported each week over the last month.

Fagan adds that positivity rates have increased as well; now at 27%.

“The kind of gold standard is under five percent, which we had been under five percent at the beginning of the summer but now at 27% it is very concerning,” Fagan said.

The virus is causing strain in not just Wichita Falls. Across the state, over 3,300 Texans are currently hospitalized, the highest amount since late March. As cases keep climbing, nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the US are people who are not vaccinated.

“It’s devastating when you see a report and it says they are not vaccinated and now they are so sick, they’re hospitalized, or they’ve passed away when you know there is an opportunity to have something that keeps them from getting so sick or keeping them from getting hospitalized,” Fagan said.

Fagan encourages everyone who hasn’t yet to get vaccinated and said that the shot is still the best protection again the virus.

