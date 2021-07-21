City Guide
Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football coach...
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football coach Bobby Bowden applauds following a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By WCTV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

Bowden, 91, confirmed the news to WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden’s statement says. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

After stints at Howard and West Virginia, Bowden won 304 games with the Seminoles, including two national titles.

Current FSU head coach Mike Norvell tweeted out a message of support for Bowden shortly after the news broke.

FSU President John Thrasher released the following statement in support of Bowden:

“Jean and I are deeply saddened about the news on our friend, the legendary Bobby Bowden, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to Bobby, Ann and the entire Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with dignity, class and a sense of humor. Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike. He is beloved by the FSU family.”

FSU Athletic Director David Coburn also put out a statement after learning Bowden’s condition.

“Bobby Bowden has meant everything to Florida State athletics and so much to college football in general. He has influenced so many people beyond just the players he coached, and the staff who had the privilege of working with him. He is a part of the heart and soul of FSU, but it goes beyond even that – he is a big part of the history of the game. Anyone who has had the opportunity to be around Coach Bowden knows what it is like to know a person who has his priorities in the right order, who loves life and values integrity and honor.”

