At least two cars involved in accident on N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders went to an accident on Wichita Street and N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd on Wednesday.
The accident appeared to involve at least two vehicles; at least two people were treated on scene before being taken to the hospital via ambulances.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.