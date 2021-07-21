Nice for Now

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be nice again tonight and not too bad on Thursday. Look for lows tonight in the upper 60s with highs on Thursday back in the lower 90s. We’ll start looking at low-to-mid 90s on Friday with an increase into the middle-to-upper 90s this weekend and early next week. It’s not out of the question that we may see a few triple digits next week.

