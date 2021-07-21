City Guide
Vernon College to offer free haircuts next Tuesday

The haircuts are free for everyone.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College will be offering free haircuts soon at their Wichita Falls location.

The Vernon College Barber Program will be giving them out next Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main entrance to the Century City Center.

The haircuts are free for everyone and all donations will go to fund scholarships for future students in the barber program.

