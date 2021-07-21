City Guide
WFISD weighing options as construction costs increase nationwide

By Mason Brighton and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that names have been chosen for the Wichita Falls ISD’s two new high schools, work on getting the final price tag for the building’s construction can move forward.

But as building material costs continue to rise, it is making the district reevaluate their plans for what materials the schools will be built with. Superintendent Michael Kuhrt outlined their options.

“We are working to see ok, instead of using this material can we use this material and that material is cheaper, then this material, therefore we are not seeing the big loss or the big increase in prices, therefore that concern that comes with it,” Kuhrt said.

Another option the district has is cutting out part of the new high schools and listing those areas as bid alternates for contractors.

