Workforce Solutions to host job fair in Wichita Falls

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas is set to host a job fair next week.

It will take place Tuesday, July 27 at the Vernon College Atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department will take part in the fair.

You can go here to find a complete list of the City of Wichita Falls’ current job openings.

