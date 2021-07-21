Workforce Solutions to host job fair in Wichita Falls
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas is set to host a job fair next week.
It will take place Tuesday, July 27 at the Vernon College Atrium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City of Wichita Falls Human Resources Department will take part in the fair.
You can go here to find a complete list of the City of Wichita Falls’ current job openings.
