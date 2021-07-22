Boys and Girls Clubs of WF gives out scholarships to alumni students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night was an exciting time for those getting scholarships from the Boys and Girls Clubs. The annual presentation also goes to show the dedication of the Boys and Girls Clubs and their donors have who support the community.

One first generation college student benefiting from the program.

“It really is something that keeps you up at night figuring out how you’re going to be able to pay for things like that,” said Montes Martinez, scholarship recipient.

Martinez reflected on how he worried about paying for college prior to being awarded with a scholarship from the Boys and Girls Clubs. Martinez worked 30 hours a week while in high school to try to pay for necessities and now he has a scholarship that continues to give.

“That would continue the journey with the student and encourage them to and help a little to move them toward the end of their journey,” said Randy Cooper, executive director of The Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls.

Fast forward to today, Martinez will get another scholarship to continue his education at Midwestern State University, which he calls a blessing because the road to college was not an easy one for his parents to pave.

“It’s harder for them to make ends meet because they lack the education that many American families here have, and my dad he owns his own landscaping business but that was the only sole source of income for our family for a while,” said Martinez.

Cooper said the Boys and Girls Clubs allow students to build relationships and stay connected as alumni. He’s also hoping they consider one thing to pay it forward.

Martinez is already thinking ahead.

“Give back to the community and help other students,” explained Martinez.

