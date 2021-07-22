Child flown to hospital after crash in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police have released new details in a two-car crash that happened Wednesday, which resulted in a child being flown to a hospital.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the crash at North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Wichita Street.

Witnesses told officers a white Dodge Charger was heading west on Wichita, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and failed to stop at an intersection as the driver tried to turn south onto Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Investigators said a gray Audi Q7 heading north on Martin Luther King in the right lane crashed into the Charger as it pulled out in front of it in the intersection. Police said it hit the left passenger side of the Charger.

A three-year-old was sitting in a child safety seat on the passenger side of the Charger, and police said the child was not secured in the seat.

The child and the child’s mother, who police said was driving the Charger, were both taken to a hospital. The child was flown to Cooks Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the Audi had injuries to both his legs but refused to be taken to a hospital.

